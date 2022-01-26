Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-15.5
147.5 points
Key Stats for UConn vs. Georgetown
- The 79.7 points per game the Huskies put up are just 3.3 more points than the Hoyas give up (76.4).
- The Hoyas put up 9.9 more points per game (74.2) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.3).
- The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- The Hoyas have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo puts up 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Andre Jackson averages a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field.
- Tyrese Martin is putting up 11.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
- Isaiah Whaley puts up 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is averaging team highs in points (13.6 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is delivering 1.9 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Dante Harris is averaging a team-high 4.1 assists per game. And he is producing 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hoyas get 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Don Carey.
- The Hoyas get 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
- The Hoyas get 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Collin Holloway.
