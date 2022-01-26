Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn vs Georgetown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-15.5

147.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Georgetown

  • The 79.7 points per game the Huskies put up are just 3.3 more points than the Hoyas give up (76.4).
  • The Hoyas put up 9.9 more points per game (74.2) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.3).
  • The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • The Hoyas have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo puts up 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
  • Andre Jackson averages a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field.
  • Tyrese Martin is putting up 11.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Isaiah Whaley puts up 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed is averaging team highs in points (13.6 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is delivering 1.9 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Dante Harris is averaging a team-high 4.1 assists per game. And he is producing 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Hoyas get 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Don Carey.
  • The Hoyas get 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
  • The Hoyas get 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Collin Holloway.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Georgetown at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy