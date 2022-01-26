Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total UConn -15.5 147.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Georgetown

The 79.7 points per game the Huskies put up are just 3.3 more points than the Hoyas give up (76.4).

The Hoyas put up 9.9 more points per game (74.2) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.3).

The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

The Hoyas have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo puts up 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson averages a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Tyrese Martin is putting up 11.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Whaley puts up 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Georgetown Players to Watch