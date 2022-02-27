Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 0-16 Big East) will try to stop a 17-game losing streak when they host the No. 21 UConn Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. UConn

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. UConn

  • The Huskies score just 0.6 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Hoyas allow (76.9).
  • The Hoyas score 5.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Huskies give up to opponents (65.2).
  • The Huskies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

UConn Players to Watch

  • R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
  • Adama Sanogo is UConn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
  • Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed averages 14.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Georgetown's assist leader is Dante Harris with 4.4 per game. He also scores 11.6 points per game and adds 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from deep for the Hoyas, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo with 1.0 per game.

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Xavier

L 74-68

Away

2/13/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 63-60

Away

2/16/2022

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

2/19/2022

Xavier

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Villanova

W 71-69

Home

2/27/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

3/2/2022

Creighton

-

Away

3/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Creighton

L 80-66

Home

2/14/2022

Creighton

L 88-77

Away

2/16/2022

Marquette

L 77-66

Away

2/19/2022

Villanova

L 74-66

Away

2/24/2022

DePaul

L 68-65

Home

2/27/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/2/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

3/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Connecticut at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

