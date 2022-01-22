How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (6-9, 0-4 Big East) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Villanova
- The Wildcats record only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Hoyas allow (75.9).
- The Hoyas score an average of 74.2 points per game, 14 more points than the 60.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- The Hoyas are shooting 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 3.3 assists per game.
- Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed averages 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Dante Harris' assist statline paces Georgetown; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
- Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from deep for the Hoyas, hitting 3.7 threes per game.
- Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
W 75-41
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
W 79-64
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
W 64-60
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
W 82-42
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
L 57-54
Home
1/22/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/25/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/29/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/2/2022
Marquette
-
Away
2/5/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
TCU
L 80-73
Home
1/7/2022
Marquette
L 92-64
Home
1/13/2022
Butler
L 72-58
Home
1/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 88-69
Away
1/20/2022
Providence
L 83-75
Away
1/22/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/25/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/29/2022
Butler
-
Away
2/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
2/3/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/6/2022
Providence
-
Home