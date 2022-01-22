Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Bo Hodges (1) during the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-9, 0-4 Big East) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Villanova

  • The Wildcats record only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Hoyas allow (75.9).
  • The Hoyas score an average of 74.2 points per game, 14 more points than the 60.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • The Hoyas are shooting 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 3.3 assists per game.
  • Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed averages 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Dante Harris' assist statline paces Georgetown; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
  • Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from deep for the Hoyas, hitting 3.7 threes per game.
  • Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Creighton

W 75-41

Home

1/8/2022

DePaul

W 79-64

Away

1/12/2022

Xavier

W 64-60

Away

1/16/2022

Butler

W 82-42

Home

1/19/2022

Marquette

L 57-54

Home

1/22/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/25/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/29/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/2/2022

Marquette

-

Away

2/5/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

TCU

L 80-73

Home

1/7/2022

Marquette

L 92-64

Home

1/13/2022

Butler

L 72-58

Home

1/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 88-69

Away

1/20/2022

Providence

L 83-75

Away

1/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/25/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/29/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/1/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

2/3/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/6/2022

Providence

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Villanova at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

