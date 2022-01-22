How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-9, 0-4 Big East) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Villanova

The Wildcats record only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Hoyas allow (75.9).

The Hoyas score an average of 74.2 points per game, 14 more points than the 60.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

The Hoyas are shooting 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 3.3 assists per game.

Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed averages 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Dante Harris' assist statline paces Georgetown; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.

Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from deep for the Hoyas, hitting 3.7 threes per game.

Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (0.9 per game).

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Creighton W 75-41 Home 1/8/2022 DePaul W 79-64 Away 1/12/2022 Xavier W 64-60 Away 1/16/2022 Butler W 82-42 Home 1/19/2022 Marquette L 57-54 Home 1/22/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/25/2022 DePaul - Home 1/29/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 2/2/2022 Marquette - Away 2/5/2022 UConn - Home 2/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away

Georgetown Schedule