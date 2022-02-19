Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-19.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Georgetown
- The Wildcats put up 73.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas' 71.5 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63 the Wildcats allow.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore puts up 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eric Dixon paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also posts 9.9 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Samuels posts 10.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field.
- Brandon Slater posts 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is putting up team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (8.1). And he is contributing 1.8 assists, making 39% of his shots from the floor.
- Don Carey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Dante Harris is the Hoyas' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 4 rebounds.
- Kaiden Rice is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 38% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (ninth in the nation).
- The Hoyas receive 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Collin Holloway.
