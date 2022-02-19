Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova vs Georgetown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-19.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Georgetown

  • The Wildcats put up 73.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Hoyas give up.
  • The Hoyas' 71.5 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63 the Wildcats allow.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore puts up 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Eric Dixon paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also posts 9.9 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jermaine Samuels posts 10.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field.
  • Brandon Slater posts 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed is putting up team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (8.1). And he is contributing 1.8 assists, making 39% of his shots from the floor.
  • Don Carey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
  • Dante Harris is the Hoyas' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 4 rebounds.
  • Kaiden Rice is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 38% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (ninth in the nation).
  • The Hoyas receive 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Collin Holloway.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Georgetown at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Xfinity Daytona
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

By Brandon Rush
2 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis vs Davidson

By Steve Benko
2 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch France vs Brazil

By Steve Benko
47 minutes ago
USATSI_13254580
College Football

How to Watch HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
San Diego State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy