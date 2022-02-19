Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -19.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Georgetown

The Wildcats put up 73.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas' 71.5 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63 the Wildcats allow.

This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore puts up 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Eric Dixon paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also posts 9.9 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jermaine Samuels posts 10.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field.

Brandon Slater posts 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

