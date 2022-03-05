Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In one last tune-up before the Big East tournament, Xavier hosts Georgetown Saturday night at the Cintas Center. The game will be Senior Day for the Musketeers.

On the final day of regular-season college basketball, Xavier hosts Georgetown for the penultimate game of the 2021-2022 Big East slate. It will be senior day for the Musketeers, who are already locked into the seventh seed in the conference tournament.

Xavier is set to honor its five seniors before the final home game of the year. Included in that group are guards Paul Scruggs and Nate Johnson, who have been two of the Musketeers' best players this season. Scruggs is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.0 points per game while Johnson has been the best three-point shooter, boasting a team-high 39% hit rate from beyond the arc despite attempting 48 more threes than the next closest player (Scruggs).

Georgetown will be looking for that little extra push that has been elusive in recent weeks. The Hoyas have lost their last four games but all by single-digit margins. Opponents during that stretch included No. 11 Villanova and No. 18 Connecticut.

This will be the first meeting between Xavier and Georgetown this year. The schools were previously supposed to play on Jan. 4 but that game was canceled due to COVID cases in the Georgetown program. 

Saturday night's tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can find the game on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

