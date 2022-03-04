How to Watch Georgetown vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) shoots over Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (17-12, 7-11 Big East) bring a five-game slide into a home matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-23, 0-18 Big East), who have lost 19 straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Georgetown

The Musketeers put up 72.9 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 77 the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas put up an average of 71.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

The Hoyas have shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge puts up 13 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the floor.

Colby Jones puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 10.8 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Paul Scruggs is tops on his squad in assists per game (4), and also registers 12 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle posts 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor.

Nate Johnson is posting 9.8 points, 0.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Georgetown Players to Watch