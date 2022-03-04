Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) shoots over Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) shoots over Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (17-12, 7-11 Big East) bring a five-game slide into a home matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-23, 0-18 Big East), who have lost 19 straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Georgetown

  • The Musketeers put up 72.9 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 77 the Hoyas give up.
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 71.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.
  • This season, the Musketeers have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
  • The Hoyas have shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge puts up 13 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the floor.
  • Colby Jones puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 10.8 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
  • Paul Scruggs is tops on his squad in assists per game (4), and also registers 12 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Zach Freemantle posts 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor.
  • Nate Johnson is posting 9.8 points, 0.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed is No. 1 on the Hoyas in rebounding (7.8 per game), and produces 13.8 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Don Carey is the Hoyas' top scorer (13.9 points per game), and he posts 2.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
  • Dante Harris is averaging a team-best 4.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Collin Holloway gets the Hoyas 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Georgetown at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy