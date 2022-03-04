How to Watch Georgetown vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (17-12, 7-11 Big East) bring a five-game slide into a home matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-23, 0-18 Big East), who have lost 19 straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Georgetown
- The Musketeers put up 72.9 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 77 the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas put up an average of 71.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.
- This season, the Musketeers have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
- The Hoyas have shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge puts up 13 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the floor.
- Colby Jones puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 10.8 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
- Paul Scruggs is tops on his squad in assists per game (4), and also registers 12 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Zach Freemantle posts 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor.
- Nate Johnson is posting 9.8 points, 0.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is No. 1 on the Hoyas in rebounding (7.8 per game), and produces 13.8 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Don Carey is the Hoyas' top scorer (13.9 points per game), and he posts 2.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Dante Harris is averaging a team-best 4.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.
- Kaiden Rice gets the Hoyas 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Collin Holloway gets the Hoyas 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
