Auburn looks to win its 14th straight game Wednesday night when it hosts Georgia in an SEC battle.

Auburn continued to roll through the SEC by winning two road games last week. The Tigers beat rival Alabama 81-77 and Ole Miss 80-71 to extend their winning streak to 13 straight games and move up to No. 2 in the latest poll.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Tigers received more first-place votes than Gonzaga, but the Bulldogs still edged them out for the top spot. The No. 2 ranking is the highest Auburn has been since it got to the same spot in the 1999-2000 season.

Wednesday night, the Tigers will look to avoid a letdown and stay perfect in the SEC when they take on a Georgia team that has lost six straight.

The Bulldogs have struggled this year, suffering multiple upset losses, and they are currently winless in the SEC.

Georgia's highlight of the year came when it upset Memphis back on Dec. 1, but it hasn't been able to replicate that success since.

It doesn't get any easier Wednesday with a trip to red-hot Auburn. The Bulldogs will be huge underdogs and will have to play great basketball if they want to pull off the upset.

