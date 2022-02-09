The Gators look to keep rolling against last-place Georgia when the two rivals meet in men's college basketball.

This season, Florida (15-8) finds itself in the middle of the pack in the SEC (5-5) and will look to move up in the standings against the bottom of the conference, Georgia (6-17), today. The SEC has a clear top team in Auburn, with Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee in the second tier, and the Gators right there below them in the third tier of the conference.

How to Watch Georgia at Florida today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch Georgia at Florida online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators are riding a three-game winning streak, including a 66-65 thriller over Missouri led by Myreon Jones' 18 points off the bench:

This season, the Gators started off 6-0 with wins over big six conference teams in No. 20 Florida State, Ohio State and California. Since then, they have gone 9-8 and 5-5 in conference with four losses to ranked teams. They saw their momentum halted after the strong start.

They are led by senior forward Colin Castleton with 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and even better numbers in conference at 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Over their last three games, the Gators have gotten back on track, winning three in a row and six of their last eight games, with a close loss to No. 18 Tennessee mixed in.

On the other side for the Bulldogs, they have had a rough season overall.

They started 2-5, which was a sign for the season to come. They have gone 1-12 in their last 13 games. It is a lost season, but they continue to compete including a 72-74 loss in their last game to No. 1 ranked Auburn.

Sophomore Kario Oguendo is pacing the Bulldogs with 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds from the wing.

Regional restrictions may apply.