How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

Georgia looks to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon when it travels to SEC rival Kentucky

Georgia heads to Kentucky looking to snap out of its funk and end a three-game losing streak. The Bulldogs came up just short against Texas A&M on Tuesday in their SEC opener.

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

It was a close game but yet another loss for the Bulldogs who now find themselves just 5-9 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs have the tough task of now heading to Rupp Arena looking to beat a Kentucky team that is coming off a five-point loss to LSU on Tuesday night.

The loss to LSU snapped a four-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them to .500 in the SEC at 1-1.

Kentucky had been playing great basketball but got slowed down by a very good Tigers team in the defeat.

Saturday the Wildcats will look to avoid losing their second straight game and beat a Georgia team that is looking to pull off another big upset like it did against Memphis earlier this year

