How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Georgia heads to Kentucky looking to snap out of its funk and end a three-game losing streak. The Bulldogs came up just short against Texas A&M on Tuesday in their SEC opener.
Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022
Game Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (National)
It was a close game but yet another loss for the Bulldogs who now find themselves just 5-9 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC.
The Bulldogs have the tough task of now heading to Rupp Arena looking to beat a Kentucky team that is coming off a five-point loss to LSU on Tuesday night.
The loss to LSU snapped a four-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them to .500 in the SEC at 1-1.
Kentucky had been playing great basketball but got slowed down by a very good Tigers team in the defeat.
Saturday the Wildcats will look to avoid losing their second straight game and beat a Georgia team that is looking to pull off another big upset like it did against Memphis earlier this year
