Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia looks to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon when it travels to SEC rival Kentucky

Georgia heads to Kentucky looking to snap out of its funk and end a three-game losing streak. The Bulldogs came up just short against Texas A&M on Tuesday in their SEC opener.

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a close game but yet another loss for the Bulldogs who now find themselves just 5-9 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs have the tough task of now heading to Rupp Arena looking to beat a Kentucky team that is coming off a five-point loss to LSU on Tuesday night.

The loss to LSU snapped a four-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them to .500 in the SEC at 1-1.

Kentucky had been playing great basketball but got slowed down by a very good Tigers team in the defeat.

Saturday the Wildcats will look to avoid losing their second straight game and beat a Georgia team that is looking to pull off another big upset like it did against Memphis earlier this year

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Georgia at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17469335
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round

just now
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Querétaro

just now
northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Missouri State

just now
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Utah in Men's College Basketball

just now
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

just now
Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

just now
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy