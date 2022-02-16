How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Men's College Basketball

LSU hosts Georgia on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game.

LSU snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday when it beat Texas A&M and then made it two in a row Saturday when it took down Mississippi State, 69-65.

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The consecutive wins got the Tigers back to .500 in the SEC at 6-6. It has been a tough stretch for LSU, as it has lost six of seven before winning the last two games.

The Tigers are now firmly on the bubble and should be in, but they need to turn this into a bigger winning streak to keep from having to sweat out Selection Sunday.

First up is a game against a Georgia team that comes in on a five-game losing streak and has just one win in the SEC this year.

The Bulldogs lost to Vanderbilt 80-68 on Saturday, which dropped them to 6-19 overall and 1-11 in the SEC.

They have just the one win in conference play this year but it was an upset victory over Alabama back on Jan. 25.

Wednesday night, they will try and pull off another upset against an LSU team that is trying to get back over .500 in the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.