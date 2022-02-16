Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU hosts Georgia on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game.

LSU snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday when it beat Texas A&M and then made it two in a row Saturday when it took down Mississippi State, 69-65.

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive wins got the Tigers back to .500 in the SEC at 6-6. It has been a tough stretch for LSU, as it has lost six of seven before winning the last two games.

The Tigers are now firmly on the bubble and should be in, but they need to turn this into a bigger winning streak to keep from having to sweat out Selection Sunday.

First up is a game against a Georgia team that comes in on a five-game losing streak and has just one win in the SEC this year.

The Bulldogs lost to Vanderbilt 80-68 on Saturday, which dropped them to 6-19 overall and 1-11 in the SEC.

They have just the one win in conference play this year but it was an upset victory over Alabama back on Jan. 25.

Wednesday night, they will try and pull off another upset against an LSU team that is trying to get back over .500 in the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Georgia at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17364887
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Magic

49 seconds ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17650297
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Louisville

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17680067
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Rutgers

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17675919
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Men's College Basketball

49 seconds ago
UTICA COMETS
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Utica Comets vs Toronto Marlies

49 seconds ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UMBC vs Stony Brook

49 seconds ago
UMass Lowell Vermont Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at UMass

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17690670
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy