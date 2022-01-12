How to Watch Georgia at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

Mississippi State looks to bounce back from a loss to rival Ole Miss when it hosts Georgia on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State saw its four-game winning streak end on Saturday when it lost to Ole Miss, 82-72. The loss was just the fourth of the year for the Bulldogs, but it dropped their SEC record to 1-1.

How to Watch Georgia at Mississippi State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Bulldogs had beat Arkansas in their conference opener but had a game against Missouri postponed.

Wednesday, they will look to get back on track against a Georgia team that has lost four in a row.

Georgia has struggled this year and is just 5-10 on the season. The Bulldogs do have an upset win over Memphis from earlier this season, but that is the only major team they have downed this year.

Wednesday night they will look to get over the hump and get their first SEC win of the year with an upset of Mississippi State.

If Georgia can snag the victory, it would be the team's first road win of the year. All five of the Bulldogs' wins have been at their home court.

