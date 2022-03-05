Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia and Missouri both look to snap long losing streaks when they play on Saturday afternoon

Georgia wraps up its regular season at Missouri on Saturday afternoon looking to snap its 10 game losing streak.

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs haven't won since beating Alabama on January 25th. That win is the only SEC win of the year for Georgia as it has really struggled in conference play.

The tough season has Tom Crean's seat extremely hot as he has really had trouble getting Georgia back on track since taking over.

Saturday, though, the Bulldogs will look to finally get back in the win column as they take on a Missouri team that has lost six straight.

The Tigers are coming back home after losing consecutive road games to LSU and South Carolina that has dropped their record to 10-20 overall and 4-15 in the SEC.

Conference play has been a struggle for Missouri but it does have a big win against Alabama and a near-upset of Auburn. 

Saturday the Tigers will look to put their losing streak behind them and get a big win on Senior Night.

