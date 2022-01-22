How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An SEC-losing streak will be snapped as the last play Georgia takes on South Carolina in a conference battle on Saturday.

Georgia has had a rough season thus far. The Bulldogs have won just five out of 18 games and are currently winless in SEC play. They are currently riding a seven-game losing streak where they have lost four-straight conference games.

They are taking on South Carolina, which isn't fairing much better. The Gamecocks are 10-7 on the season, but they are just 1-4 in the conference ranking only three places better than Georgia, who is last.

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Georgia Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks are also on a losing streak, but theirs is only three games, despite them all being in-conference losses. They are led in scoring by Erik Stevenson who averages 10.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs have four people averaging double figures this season. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.4 points, Braelen Bridges 12.1, Jailyn Ingram 10.7 and Aaron Cook 10.2 points.

No matter who wins this contest, an SEC losing streak will be snapped. Both of these teams will also benefit from the win which means it is going to be a good fight to see which team comes away with this win.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Georgia at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
