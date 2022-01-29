How to Watch Georgia at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Georgia is coming off its biggest win of the year as the Bulldogs snapped an eight-game losing streak and beat Alabama 82-76.
How to Watch Georgia at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (Local)
The win was their first since Dec. 20 and was their first SEC win of the year. It was a huge upset for the Bulldogs as they had not only lost their first six conference games but also dropped games to Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State.
Saturday, they hope they can take that momentum and avenge an earlier season loss to Vanderbilt.
The Commodores beat them 73-66 just two weeks ago, but haven't won since. They have lost three straight to Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.
Vanderbilt is now just 2-5 in the SEC and 10-9 overall. It has been tough for the Commodores during conference play as they haven't been able to keep up their level of play they had to end their non-conference schedule.
Saturday, they hope they can get back in the win column and pick up the season sweep of the Bulldogs.
