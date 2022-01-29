Georgia makes the trip north to Vanderbilt looking to win its second straight game on Saturday night.

Georgia is coming off its biggest win of the year as the Bulldogs snapped an eight-game losing streak and beat Alabama 82-76.

How to Watch Georgia at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The win was their first since Dec. 20 and was their first SEC win of the year. It was a huge upset for the Bulldogs as they had not only lost their first six conference games but also dropped games to Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State.

Saturday, they hope they can take that momentum and avenge an earlier season loss to Vanderbilt.

The Commodores beat them 73-66 just two weeks ago, but haven't won since. They have lost three straight to Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.

Vanderbilt is now just 2-5 in the SEC and 10-9 overall. It has been tough for the Commodores during conference play as they haven't been able to keep up their level of play they had to end their non-conference schedule.

Saturday, they hope they can get back in the win column and pick up the season sweep of the Bulldogs.

