How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Two SEC teams square off as Georgia travels over to Texas to take on Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Georgia is the No. 14 ranked team in the SEC, which is last place in the conference. Overall, the Bulldogs are 6-21 and just 1-13 inside conference play. The only win for the Bulldogs in the SEC came in an upset win at home against No. 25 Alabama at the end of January.

Since then, they have lost seven straight including their most recent loss to Ole Miss 85-68. Despite the losing season, sophomore guard Kario Oquendo has been making the most of this season leading the team in scoring with 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Texas A&M has had a better season, but it hasn't been by much. It ranks No. 11 in the SEC just three spots ahead of Georgia. The Aggies are 16-11 overall this season but fall under .500 in conference play at just 5-9.

Outside of a win at home against Florida, the Aggies have lost nine of their last 10 games. This game against Georgia could be just the bounce-back win at home that they need heading into conference playoffs.

The last time these two teams played, Texas A&M came away with the win on the road at Georgia by just two 81-79. Forward, Henry Coleman III recorded 23 points and 7 rebounds in the win.

