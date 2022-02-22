Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two SEC teams square off as Georgia travels over to Texas to take on Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Georgia is the No. 14 ranked team in the SEC, which is last place in the conference. Overall, the Bulldogs are 6-21 and just 1-13 inside conference play. The only win for the Bulldogs in the SEC came in an upset win at home against No. 25 Alabama at the end of January.

Since then, they have lost seven straight including their most recent loss to Ole Miss 85-68. Despite the losing season, sophomore guard Kario Oquendo has been making the most of this season leading the team in scoring with 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M has had a better season, but it hasn't been by much. It ranks No. 11 in the SEC just three spots ahead of Georgia. The Aggies are 16-11 overall this season but fall under .500 in conference play at just 5-9.

Outside of a win at home against Florida, the Aggies have lost nine of their last 10 games. This game against Georgia could be just the bounce-back win at home that they need heading into conference playoffs.

The last time these two teams played, Texas A&M came away with the win on the road at Georgia by just two 81-79. Forward, Henry Coleman III recorded 23 points and 7 rebounds in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

TV CHANNEL: EPSN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Quinnipiac in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
george washington
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond Spiders at George Washington Colonials

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) react to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Mizzou

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Everton Chile
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Everton vs. Monagas

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Talleres
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Patronato vs. Talleres Córdoba

By Justin Carter
2 hours ago
dan-hurley
SI Guide

UConn, Villanova Headline Big Day of Men’s College Hoops

By Kevin Sweeney
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy