Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

    Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia Tech

    -12

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

    • The 78.8 points per game the Yellow Jackets average are 19 more points than the Eagles allow (59.8).
    • The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.
    • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Eagles' 54.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jordan Usher posts a team-leading 8.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.2 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Rodney Howard averages 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 64.5% from the floor.
    • Deivon Smith is posting 7.6 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
    • Kyle Sturdivant posts 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Georgia Southern Players to Watch

    • Andrei Savrasov paces the Eagles in scoring (13 points per game) and rebounding (6), and puts up 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Eagles receive 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Prince Toyambi.
    • Cam Bryant is putting up 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
    • The Eagles receive 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kamari Brown.
    • The Eagles receive 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kaden Archie.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

