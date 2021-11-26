Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -12 133.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

The 78.8 points per game the Yellow Jackets average are 19 more points than the Eagles allow (59.8).

The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles' 54.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Usher posts a team-leading 8.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.2 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rodney Howard averages 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 64.5% from the floor.

Deivon Smith is posting 7.6 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Kyle Sturdivant posts 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Georgia Southern Players to Watch