Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Tech
-12
133.5 points
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern
- The 78.8 points per game the Yellow Jackets average are 19 more points than the Eagles allow (59.8).
- The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles' 54.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher posts a team-leading 8.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.2 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rodney Howard averages 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 64.5% from the floor.
- Deivon Smith is posting 7.6 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Kyle Sturdivant posts 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Andrei Savrasov paces the Eagles in scoring (13 points per game) and rebounding (6), and puts up 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Eagles receive 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Prince Toyambi.
- Cam Bryant is putting up 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Eagles receive 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kamari Brown.
- The Eagles receive 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kaden Archie.
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
