    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday afternoon Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech will face-off in an intriguing in-state college basketball rivalry.
    Author:

    Georgia Southern taking on Georgia Tech is a game that's flying under the radar. a bit, but it should still be a very entertaining matchup. These in-state rivals will go head-to-head on Friday afternoon.

    How to Watch Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    So far this season, the Eagles have compiled a 4-1 record and have looked like a competitive basketball team. In their last game, however, they ended up losing to Wofford by a final score of 70-52. They were led by forward Andrei Savrasov with 10 points.

    On the other side, the Yellow Jackets hold a 4-1 record as well. They are fresh off of an 85-70 win over Charleston Southern. In that win, Georgia Tech was led by senior forward Jordan Usher with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

    Both of these teams are entertaining squads to watch and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see which of these two Georgia teams will come out on top.

