Georgia State and South Alabama both look to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday night.

Georgia State hits the road on Thursday night looking to win for the first time since December 18th. The Panthers have played just two games since then and lost both.

How to Watch Georgia State at South Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They lost to Georgia Tech in overtime, had two games canceled due to COVID-19, lost to UT Arlington a week ago, and then lost another to cancelation.

It has been a tough month and a half for the Panthers, but they are looking to get their first conference win against a South Alabama team that has also lost two in a row.

The Jaguars also had their last game canceled as they were scheduled to play Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Before that South Alabama had lost to UT Arlington in overtime and Appalachian State in its first two conference games of the year. The back-to-back losses have dropped the Panthers' overall record to 10-5.

They started 9-2, but have run into a tough stretch that has extended into conference play.

Thursday they will try and snap out of their funk and get a big win against Georgia State.

