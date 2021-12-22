How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech looks to snap its four-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it hosts Georgia State.

Georgia Tech started the season 5-1 and was looking good, but since then the Yellow Jackets have run into the tough part of their schedule and it hasn't gone well.

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Georgia Tech has played four straight major conference opponents and lost all four. The Yellow Jackets lost a close game to Wisconsin, but has since lost to North Carolina, LSU and USC by double-digits.

Tuesday night they will look to snap the losing streak and get back in the win column when they host a Georgia State team coming off a win in its last game.

The Panthers beat Toccoa Falls on Saturday to improve their record to 6-4. The win, though, was just their second over their last five. They started the year 4-2, but have struggled a bit lately.

