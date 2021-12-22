Nov 15, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) dribbles the ball in front of Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -5 147 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

The Yellow Jackets record 68.9 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 67.8 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers score an average of 76.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 68.2 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Usher is tops on the Yellow Jackets at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 13.4 points.

Rodney Howard averages 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Deivon Smith puts up 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the field.

Khalid Moore is putting up 5.3 points, 0.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Georgia State Players to Watch