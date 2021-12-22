Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Tech
-5
147 points
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State
- The Yellow Jackets record 68.9 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 67.8 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers score an average of 76.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 68.2 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is tops on the Yellow Jackets at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 13.4 points.
- Rodney Howard averages 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Deivon Smith puts up 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the field.
- Khalid Moore is putting up 5.3 points, 0.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Kane Williams is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Panthers get 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Corey Allen.
- Justin Roberts is No. 1 on the Panthers in scoring (14.4 points per game), and puts up 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Panthers receive 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Nelson Phillips.
- Jalen Thomas is the Panthers' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he contributes 6.3 points and 1.0 assists.
