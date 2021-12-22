Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) dribbles the ball in front of Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

    Georgia Tech vs Georgia State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia Tech

    -5

    147 points

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

    • The Yellow Jackets record 68.9 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 67.8 the Panthers give up.
    • The Panthers score an average of 76.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 68.2 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jordan Usher is tops on the Yellow Jackets at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 13.4 points.
    • Rodney Howard averages 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Deivon Smith puts up 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the field.
    • Khalid Moore is putting up 5.3 points, 0.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

    Georgia State Players to Watch

    • Kane Williams is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Panthers get 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Corey Allen.
    • Justin Roberts is No. 1 on the Panthers in scoring (14.4 points per game), and puts up 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • The Panthers receive 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Nelson Phillips.
    • Jalen Thomas is the Panthers' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he contributes 6.3 points and 1.0 assists.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

