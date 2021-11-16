Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) take on the Richmond Spiders (1-1) at Robins Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Richmond
-7.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Georgia State
- Last year, the Spiders averaged 74.7 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 72.7 the Panthers gave up.
- The Panthers scored an average of 80.3 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders allowed.
- The Spiders made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Panthers shot 46.8% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.1% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard was tops on the Spiders at 5 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 12.3 points.
- Tyler Burton averaged a team-high 7.6 rebounds per contest last season. He also put up 12 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Grant Golden posted 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Nathan Cayo put up 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 51.2% from the field.
- Blake Francis was tops on the Spiders at 14 points per game last year, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 2 rebounds.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Corey Allen averaged 15 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Eliel Nsoseme pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Justin Roberts dished out 4.7 assists per contest.
- Allen hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Roberts and Jalen Thomas were defensive standouts last season, with Roberts averaging 1.6 steals per game and Thomas collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Georgia State at Richmond
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)