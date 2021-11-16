Georgia State looks to remain perfect on the year when it travels to Richmond to take on the Spiders on Tuesday night in men's college basketball.

Georgia State's offense has been awesome in its first two games as the Panthers are averaging 90 points a game entering Tuesday's contest against Richmond. The Panthers ran through Brewton-Parker before picking up a good win against Northeastern in their second game.

How to Watch Georgia State at Richmond Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the Georgia State at Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Corey Allen has been fantastic for the Panthers. He leads the team in scoring with 22.5 per game. Justin Roberts is adding 20.5 points per game.

On Tuesday, the Panthers will look to stay hot against a Richmond team that is coming off a loss to Utah State.

Richmond won its opener against North Carolina Central but collapsed at the end of its loss to Utah State.

The Spiders were up two points on the Aggies with just over five minutes left but gave up 20 points in those final five minutes to lose by 11. It was a disappointing end to a game they had every chance of winning.

They will look to bounce back on Tuesday and hand Georgia State its first loss of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.