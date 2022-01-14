How to Watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (10-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after losing four road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Mitchell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Alabama
-1.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for South Alabama vs. Georgia State
- The 75.1 points per game the Jaguars record are 6.8 more points than the Panthers allow (68.3).
- The Panthers score 10.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Jaguars allow (63.6).
- The Jaguars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 15.5 points, 2.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Javon Franklin paces the Jaguars at 7.0 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 11.0 points.
- Alex Anderson averages 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Diante Smith is putting up 8.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Kane Williams paces the Panthers in assists (4.4 per game), and posts 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Corey Allen is averaging team highs in points (15.8 per game) and assists (3.4). And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game.
- Jalen Thomas is the Panthers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 6.5 points and 1.0 assists.
- Justin Roberts gives the Panthers 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Panthers get 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Nelson Phillips.
