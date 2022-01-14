Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) dribbles the ball in front of Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (10-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after losing four road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State

South Alabama vs Georgia State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

South Alabama

-1.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for South Alabama vs. Georgia State

  • The 75.1 points per game the Jaguars record are 6.8 more points than the Panthers allow (68.3).
  • The Panthers score 10.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Jaguars allow (63.6).
  • The Jaguars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 15.5 points, 2.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Javon Franklin paces the Jaguars at 7.0 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 11.0 points.
  • Alex Anderson averages 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Diante Smith is putting up 8.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Georgia State Players to Watch

  • Kane Williams paces the Panthers in assists (4.4 per game), and posts 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Corey Allen is averaging team highs in points (15.8 per game) and assists (3.4). And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game.
  • Jalen Thomas is the Panthers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 6.5 points and 1.0 assists.
  • Justin Roberts gives the Panthers 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Panthers get 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Nelson Phillips.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Georgia State at South Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

