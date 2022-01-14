How to Watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) dribbles the ball in front of Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (10-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after losing four road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mitchell Center

Mitchell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -1.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for South Alabama vs. Georgia State

The 75.1 points per game the Jaguars record are 6.8 more points than the Panthers allow (68.3).

The Panthers score 10.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Jaguars allow (63.6).

The Jaguars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

South Alabama Players to Watch

Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 15.5 points, 2.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Javon Franklin paces the Jaguars at 7.0 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 11.0 points.

Alex Anderson averages 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Diante Smith is putting up 8.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Georgia State Players to Watch