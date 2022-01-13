Georgia Tech travels to Boston College on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles in ACC action in college basketball.

Georgia Tech hits the road on Wednesday looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets lost to Notre Dame in overtime on Saturday which dropped their ACC record to 0-4.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The latest loss was their seventh over their last eight games. The slump came after Georgia Tech started the year 5-1.

It has been a tough stretch for the Yellow Jackets and one they hope they can snap out of on Wednesday night then they take on a Boston College team that has lost four straight.

The Eagles have also been struggling lately, but unlike the Yellow Jackets, they do have an ACC win. They beat Notre Dame in their conference opener, but have since lost to North Carolina and Pitt in their last two.

Boston College has also had games against Florida State and Wake Forest postponed so the Eagles haven't won since Dec. 3.

It has been a long time since the Eagles have gotten in the win column but they will look to change that on Wednesday night at home.

