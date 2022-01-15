Georgia Tech is looking to avoid falling into last place in the ACC while North Carolina looks to jump into first place in the conference.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8) are one game out of last place in the ACC with the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4), next on deck. The Tar Heels have gone 3-2 in their last five games overall, but still kicked off their conference play with a 3-1 start and could vault up to first place depending on today’s other games.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tar Heels lost a close game (73-78) to a surprising Notre Dame team for their only loss of conference play so far:

This season the ACC is a bit of a minefield with teams like Miami and Notre Dame rising up and claiming upsets left and right. Then your Duke and Louisville’s are still there as strong overall programs.

The Tar Heels are in the mix this season as well and just need to avoid upsets.

In their first game of the season, the Tar Heels played neck and neck with the Yellow Jackets in the first half, tied at 31 before exploding for a 79-62 win.

That game the Tar Heels were led by four players scoring 15+ points led by R.J. Davis’ 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on great efficiency, 8-11 from the field, 4-6 from three and 3-3 from the line.

Caleb Love chipped in too with 17 points 6 rebounds and 5 assists on a less efficient night, but one that complimented Davis for a Tar Heels blowout win.

The Yellow Jackets just ran out of steam in that game and were out-talented in the second half. A new game plan is in order for today.

Regional restrictions may apply.