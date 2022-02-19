How to Watch Georgia Tech at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

Pitt goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday when it hosts Georgia Tech in an ACC battle

Pitt has been playing its best basketball of the year as it has won three straight games for the first time this season.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Panthers beat Florida State and NC State, but are coming off their biggest win of the year when they went to Chapel Hill and upset North Carolina 76-67.

It was a shocking win for Pitt as it had won just three games in the ACC before their three straight wins.

Saturday night the Panthers will look to stay hot against a Georgia Tech team that has lost three straight games.

The Yellow Jackets dropped that third straight game on Tuesday when NC State came to town and beat them 76-61.

It was the fifth loss in the last six games for them and has dropped them to 3-11 in the ACC and 10-15 overall.

It has been a tough stretch for Georgia Tech as it has really struggled in conference play, but Saturday evening the Yellow Jackets will look to finally get back in the win column as they enter the closing stretch of their season.

