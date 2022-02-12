How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to build off its big upset win over Duke on Monday

Virginia has appeared to find its groove over the last two weeks. The Cavaliers have won three straight including big wins against Miami and the upset of Duke.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Cavs had alternated wins and losses over nine games before finally putting together a winning streak. It is the best they have played all year long and has gotten them to 9-5 in the ACC and just two games back of first place.

Saturday afternoon they will look to avoid a letdown against a Georgia Tech team who is coming off a 79-70 loss to Miami on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets were coming off a big win against Clemson last Saturday, but failed to make it two in a row when they lost on the road to the Hurricanes.

They are now just 3-9 in the ACC and have won just five times in their last 17 games.

This is the only meeting between the two schools this year and will feature two teams going in opposite directions.

