Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to build off its big upset win over Duke on Monday

Virginia has appeared to find its groove over the last two weeks. The Cavaliers have won three straight including big wins against Miami and the upset of Duke. 

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Georgia Tech at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavs had alternated wins and losses over nine games before finally putting together a winning streak. It is the best they have played all year long and has gotten them to 9-5 in the ACC and just two games back of first place.

Saturday afternoon they will look to avoid a letdown against a Georgia Tech team who is coming off a 79-70 loss to Miami on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets were coming off a big win against Clemson last Saturday, but failed to make it two in a row when they lost on the road to the Hurricanes.

They are now just 3-9 in the ACC and have won just five times in their last 17 games.

This is the only meeting between the two schools this year and will feature two teams going in opposite directions.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Georgia Tech at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

valpo
College Basketball

How to Watch Valparaiso at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

just now
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Oregon in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

just now
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina State at Coppin State

just now
Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State vs Utah State

just now
nevada women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy