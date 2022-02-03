How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Two ACC teams battle it out as Michael Devoe and Georgia Tech travels to Virginia to take on Keve Aluma and Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech has had a rough season over halfway through. The Yellow Jackets are 9-11 over and just a dismal 2-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are 3-6 since the start of the new year with all six losses coming in ACC play.

Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher lead the Jackets. Devoe averages a team-high 18.8 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Usher averages 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Tech Hokies Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Tech Hokies game on fuboTV:

Virginia Tech is 11-10 on the season which isn't bad, but the Hokies are just 3-7 in conference play, the same conference as the Yellow Jackets. They just beat Florida State to snap a three-game losing streak that the team was on.

The Hokies will match up with Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts. Aluma averages a team-high 15.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Mutts chips in 10.4 points and a leading 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Both of these teams are struggling in conference play, which will make this game interesting. Who comes out with the better record after this fight on the court?

