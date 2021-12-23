Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M

The Yellow Jackets record only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).

The Bulldogs average 12.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents (67.6).

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Yellow Jackets is Michael Devoe, who scores 19.1 points and distributes 3.1 assists per game.

Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.9 points a contest.

The Yellow Jackets get the most three-point shooting production out of Devoe, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The Georgia Tech steals leader is Devoe, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Rodney Howard, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Jalen Johnson collects 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Cameron Tucker's assist statline leads Alabama A&M; he records 3.9 assists per game.

Garrett Hicks averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M's leader in steals is Hicks with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnson with 0.6 per game.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Wisconsin L 70-66 Home 12/5/2021 North Carolina L 79-62 Home 12/11/2021 LSU L 69-53 Home 12/18/2021 USC L 67-53 Home 12/21/2021 Georgia State W 72-62 Home 12/23/2021 Alabama A&M - Home 12/29/2021 Syracuse - Away 1/1/2022 Louisville - Home 1/4/2022 Duke - Away 1/8/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/12/2022 Boston College - Away

Alabama A&M Schedule