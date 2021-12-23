How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M
- The Yellow Jackets record only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).
- The Bulldogs average 12.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents (67.6).
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Yellow Jackets is Michael Devoe, who scores 19.1 points and distributes 3.1 assists per game.
- Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.9 points a contest.
- The Yellow Jackets get the most three-point shooting production out of Devoe, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- The Georgia Tech steals leader is Devoe, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Rodney Howard, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Jalen Johnson collects 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Cameron Tucker's assist statline leads Alabama A&M; he records 3.9 assists per game.
- Garrett Hicks averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Alabama A&M's leader in steals is Hicks with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnson with 0.6 per game.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
L 70-66
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
L 79-62
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
L 69-53
Home
12/18/2021
USC
L 67-53
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
W 72-62
Home
12/23/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
12/29/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
1/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
-
Away
Alabama A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Western Kentucky
L 88-62
Away
12/8/2021
North Alabama
L 56-45
Away
12/11/2021
Samford
L 52-50
Away
12/14/2021
Troy
L 66-57
Away
12/18/2021
Indiana State
L 67-43
Away
12/23/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/30/2021
Lipscomb
-
Away
1/3/2022
UAPB
-
Away
1/5/2022
Mississippi Valley State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/10/2022
Jackson State
-
Home