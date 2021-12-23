Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M

    • The Yellow Jackets record only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).
    • The Bulldogs average 12.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents (67.6).
    • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Yellow Jackets is Michael Devoe, who scores 19.1 points and distributes 3.1 assists per game.
    • Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.9 points a contest.
    • The Yellow Jackets get the most three-point shooting production out of Devoe, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • The Georgia Tech steals leader is Devoe, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Rodney Howard, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Alabama A&M Players to Watch

    • Jalen Johnson collects 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Cameron Tucker's assist statline leads Alabama A&M; he records 3.9 assists per game.
    • Garrett Hicks averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
    • Alabama A&M's leader in steals is Hicks with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnson with 0.6 per game.

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 70-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    L 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    L 69-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    W 72-62

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Alabama A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 88-62

    Away

    12/8/2021

    North Alabama

    L 56-45

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Samford

    L 52-50

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Troy

    L 66-57

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Indiana State

    L 67-43

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    UAPB

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

