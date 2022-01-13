How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-7, 0-0 ACC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Yellow Jackets have lost three games in a row.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston College
-2
132.5 points
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech
- The Eagles average only 0.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (68.0).
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 67.9 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 64.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Eagles make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Yellow Jackets' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Eagles have allowed to their opponents.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. averages 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also posts 9.0 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jaeden Zackery averages 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 51.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in the country) with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Quinten Post posts 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is averaging a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.9 points and 2.3 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Kyle Sturdivant gives the Yellow Jackets 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Yellow Jackets get 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Khalid Moore.
- Rodney Howard gives the Yellow Jackets 5.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
