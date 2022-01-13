Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-7, 0-0 ACC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Yellow Jackets have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -2 132.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

The Eagles average only 0.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (68.0).

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 67.9 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 64.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.

The Eagles make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Yellow Jackets' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Eagles have allowed to their opponents.

Boston College Players to Watch

DeMarr Langford Jr. averages 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

T.J. Bickerstaff is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also posts 9.0 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaeden Zackery averages 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 51.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in the country) with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Quinten Post posts 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch