Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-7, 0-0 ACC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Yellow Jackets have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Boston College vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boston College

-2

132.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

  • The Eagles average only 0.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (68.0).
  • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 67.9 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 64.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • The Eagles make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Yellow Jackets' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Eagles have allowed to their opponents.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. averages 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also posts 9.0 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Jaeden Zackery averages 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 51.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in the country) with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Quinten Post posts 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Usher is averaging a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.9 points and 2.3 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • Kyle Sturdivant gives the Yellow Jackets 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Yellow Jackets get 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Khalid Moore.
  • Rodney Howard gives the Yellow Jackets 5.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Georgia Tech at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17449364
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Jazz

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) with his arm around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
georgia tech
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Boston College

3 minutes ago
kansas state
College Basketball

How to Watch TCU at Kansas State

3 minutes ago
louisville
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Louisville in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
maryland
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Northwestern

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17403267
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Virginia

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17473704
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy