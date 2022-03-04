Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Brevin Galloway (51) celebrates after a basket by guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15 ACC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

The Eagles put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Yellow Jackets allow (70.1).

The Yellow Jackets make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

The Eagles' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in points and assists per game, scoring 18.0 points and distributing 3.3 assists.

Jordan Usher is Georgia Tech's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 14.1 points per game.

Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Usher and Rodney Howard lead Georgia Tech on the defensive end, with Usher leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Howard in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

Makai Ashton-Langford's points (12.2 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.

T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.

Jaeden Zackery is dependable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 1.5 made threes per game.

Boston College's leader in steals is Zackery with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post with 1.0 per game.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Pittsburgh W 68-62 Away 2/21/2022 Syracuse L 74-73 Away 2/23/2022 Virginia Tech L 62-58 Home 2/26/2022 Notre Dame L 90-56 Away 3/2/2022 Clemson L 68-65 Away 3/5/2022 Boston College - Home

Boston College Schedule