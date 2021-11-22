Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern

Last year, the Yellow Jackets scored just 1.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Buccaneers allowed (73.8).

The Buccaneers averaged only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Yellow Jackets gave up to opponents (70.0).

The Yellow Jackets made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Buccaneers shot 40.6% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 45.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Moses Wright scored 17.4 points and grabbed 8.1 boards per game last season.

Jose Alvarado averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 15.2 PPG scoring average.

Michael Devoe knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Alvarado averaged 2.8 takeaways per game, while Wright compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. put up 20.1 points and 7.4 boards per game last season.

Emorie Knox averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.3 points per contest.

Fleming hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Fleming racked up 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game last season.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Miami (OH) L 72-69 Home 11/12/2021 Stetson W 77-52 Home 11/15/2021 Lamar W 75-66 Home 11/19/2021 Georgia W 88-78 Away 11/22/2021 Charleston Southern - Home 11/26/2021 Georgia Southern - Home 12/1/2021 Wisconsin - Home 12/5/2021 North Carolina - Home 12/11/2021 LSU - Home 12/18/2021 USC - Home

Charleston Southern Schedule