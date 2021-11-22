Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern

    • Last year, the Yellow Jackets scored just 1.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Buccaneers allowed (73.8).
    • The Buccaneers averaged only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Yellow Jackets gave up to opponents (70.0).
    • The Yellow Jackets made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
    • The Buccaneers shot 40.6% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 45.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Moses Wright scored 17.4 points and grabbed 8.1 boards per game last season.
    • Jose Alvarado averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 15.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Michael Devoe knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Alvarado averaged 2.8 takeaways per game, while Wright compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Charleston Southern Players to Watch

    • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. put up 20.1 points and 7.4 boards per game last season.
    • Emorie Knox averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.3 points per contest.
    • Fleming hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Fleming racked up 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game last season.

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Stetson

    W 77-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgia

    W 88-78

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    Charleston Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    JWU Charlotte

    W 118-71

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 93-68

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 95-59

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bob Jones

    W 119-63

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
