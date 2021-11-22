Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets scored just 1.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Buccaneers allowed (73.8).
- The Buccaneers averaged only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Yellow Jackets gave up to opponents (70.0).
- The Yellow Jackets made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Buccaneers shot 40.6% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 45.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Moses Wright scored 17.4 points and grabbed 8.1 boards per game last season.
- Jose Alvarado averaged 4.2 assists per game to go with his 15.2 PPG scoring average.
- Michael Devoe knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Alvarado averaged 2.8 takeaways per game, while Wright compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. put up 20.1 points and 7.4 boards per game last season.
- Emorie Knox averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.3 points per contest.
- Fleming hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Fleming racked up 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game last season.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Miami (OH)
L 72-69
Home
11/12/2021
Stetson
W 77-52
Home
11/15/2021
Lamar
W 75-66
Home
11/19/2021
Georgia
W 88-78
Away
11/22/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
-
Home
12/18/2021
USC
-
Home
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
JWU Charlotte
W 118-71
Home
11/12/2021
Ole Miss
L 93-68
Away
11/17/2021
Wake Forest
L 95-59
Away
11/20/2021
Bob Jones
W 119-63
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
11/26/2021
Clemson
-
Away
11/28/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Away
12/2/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/5/2021
Tarleton State
-
Away
12/16/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home