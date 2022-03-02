Clemson goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts conference foe Georgia Tech.

Clemson snapped a six-game losing streak last Wednesday when it upset Wake Forest at home 80-69. The Tigers followed that win up with a big 70-60 road victory at Boston College.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia Tech at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is the first time they have won at least two games in a row since right before Christmas.

Clemson is now 6-12 in the ACC and 14-15 overall. The Tigers are looking to get back to .500 overall when they take on a Georgia Tech team they lost to back on February 5th.

The Yellow Jackets took that game 69-64, but have won just once since. They have dropped six of their last seven and are now just 4-14 in the ACC.

Georgia Tech nearly pulled off an upset at Syracuse, but lost in overtime and then lost another close game to Virginia Tech last Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets lost their third straight on Saturday when they went to Notre Dame and lost 90-56.

Wednesday night they will look to snap their losing streak before heading back home to take on Boston College on Saturday for Senior Night.

Regional restrictions may apply.