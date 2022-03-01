Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) looks to shoot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) looks to shoot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14 ACC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

  • The Tigers score 72.1 points per game, only two more points than the 70.1 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 68.1 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 68.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall averages 15.5 points and 1.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the floor.
  • David Collins is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also puts up 10 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Al-Amir Dawes posts 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Tyson puts up 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Nick Honor paces the Tigers at 2.6 assists per game, while also putting up 1.4 rebounds and 7.7 points.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Usher is the Yellow Jackets' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he delivers 14.3 points and 2.7 assists.
  • Kyle Sturdivant is averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Rodney Howard is posting 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 55.8% of his shots from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets get 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Khalid Moore.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Georgia Tech at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Brown vs Villanova

By Steve Benko
5 minutes ago
SYRACUSE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs Northwestern

By Steve Benko
5 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy