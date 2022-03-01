Feb 26, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) looks to shoot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14 ACC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

The Tigers score 72.1 points per game, only two more points than the 70.1 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets' 68.1 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 68.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall averages 15.5 points and 1.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the floor.

David Collins is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also puts up 10 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Al-Amir Dawes posts 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Hunter Tyson puts up 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nick Honor paces the Tigers at 2.6 assists per game, while also putting up 1.4 rebounds and 7.7 points.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch