Duke goes for its fifth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Georgia Tech.

Duke hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday night as it plays its first game since a win against Virginia Tech on Dec. 22. The Blue Devils have had their last two games postponed against Clemson and Notre Dame due to COVID-19 concerns.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

It has been an unwelcome break for the Blue Devils as they had won four straight since losing their only game of the year to Ohio State. Duke now finds itself 11-1 and ranked No. 2 in the country and looking like the favorite to win the ACC.

Tuesday night they will look to improve to 2-0 in the conference when they take on a Georgia Tech team that is coming off a tough three-point loss to Louisville on Sunday.

The loss was its fifth in its last six games and dropped the Yellow Jackets back to .500 at 6-6. It also kept them winless in the ACC, as they lost to North Carolina in their conference opener. It doesn't get any easier on Wednesday night when they play what looks like the best team in the conference.

