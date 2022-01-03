Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Duke vs. Georgia Tech

The Blue Devils put up 17.7 more points per game (85.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (67.6).

The Yellow Jackets' 69.2 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.

The Yellow Jackets' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Duke Players to Watch

Wendell Moore leads his team in assists per game (5), and also posts 17 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero posts 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Williams posts 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Trevor Keels averages 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jeremy Roach averages 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch