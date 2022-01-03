Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Duke vs. Georgia Tech
- The Blue Devils put up 17.7 more points per game (85.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (67.6).
- The Yellow Jackets' 69.2 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.
- The Yellow Jackets' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Wendell Moore leads his team in assists per game (5), and also posts 17 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Paolo Banchero posts 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mark Williams posts 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- Trevor Keels averages 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Roach averages 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is averaging a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 14.9 points and 1.9 assists, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Rodney Howard is posting 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 51.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Khalid Moore.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Deivon Smith.
How To Watch
