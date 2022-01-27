Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) reacts to a call during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

  • The Seminoles average 73.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 69.4 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 70.2 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 68.5 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
  • The Seminoles make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Seminoles is Caleb Mills, who scores 13.9 points and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.
  • Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 9.8 points a contest.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
  • Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Michael Devoe scores 18.4 points and tacks on three assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jordan Usher is at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.2 points and tacks on 2.2 assists per game.
  • Devoe knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
  • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard (0.8 per game).

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Miami

W 65-64

Home

1/15/2022

Syracuse

W 76-71

Away

1/18/2022

Duke

W 79-78

Home

1/20/2022

North Florida

W 86-73

Home

1/22/2022

Miami

W 61-60

Away

1/26/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

2/2/2022

Clemson

-

Away

2/5/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/9/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/12/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Notre Dame

L 72-68

Home

1/12/2022

Boston College

W 81-76

Away

1/15/2022

North Carolina

L 88-65

Away

1/19/2022

Wake Forest

L 80-64

Home

1/23/2022

Clayton State

W 103-53

Home

1/26/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/2/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/5/2022

Clemson

-

Home

2/9/2022

Miami

-

Away

2/12/2022

Virginia

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Florida State at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

