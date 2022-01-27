How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) reacts to a call during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

The Seminoles average 73.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 69.4 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets' 70.2 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 68.5 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

The Seminoles make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Seminoles is Caleb Mills, who scores 13.9 points and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.

Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 9.8 points a contest.

Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.

Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe scores 18.4 points and tacks on three assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jordan Usher is at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.2 points and tacks on 2.2 assists per game.

Devoe knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard (0.8 per game).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Miami W 65-64 Home 1/15/2022 Syracuse W 76-71 Away 1/18/2022 Duke W 79-78 Home 1/20/2022 North Florida W 86-73 Home 1/22/2022 Miami W 61-60 Away 1/26/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 1/29/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 2/2/2022 Clemson - Away 2/5/2022 Wake Forest - Home 2/9/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 2/12/2022 North Carolina - Away

Georgia Tech Schedule