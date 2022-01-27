How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
- The Seminoles average 73.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 69.4 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- The Yellow Jackets' 70.2 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 68.5 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- The Seminoles make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Seminoles is Caleb Mills, who scores 13.9 points and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.
- Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 9.8 points a contest.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
- Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe scores 18.4 points and tacks on three assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jordan Usher is at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.2 points and tacks on 2.2 assists per game.
- Devoe knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard (0.8 per game).
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Miami
W 65-64
Home
1/15/2022
Syracuse
W 76-71
Away
1/18/2022
Duke
W 79-78
Home
1/20/2022
North Florida
W 86-73
Home
1/22/2022
Miami
W 61-60
Away
1/26/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/2/2022
Clemson
-
Away
2/5/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
2/9/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/12/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
L 72-68
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
W 81-76
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
L 88-65
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
L 80-64
Home
1/23/2022
Clayton State
W 103-53
Home
1/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/2/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
2/5/2022
Clemson
-
Home
2/9/2022
Miami
-
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia
-
Away