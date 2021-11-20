How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

Georgia Tech looks to win its third straight game when it travels to face rival Georgia on Friday night.

Georgia Tech dropped its season opener to Miami (OH) 72-69 when it lost a late lead but has since rolled off two straight wins.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Georgia Tech at Georgia game on fuboTV.

The Yellow Jackets beat Stetson for their first win on Friday and then took out Lamar on Monday as Dallan Coleman came off the bench to hit five threes.

The wins have Georgia Tech at 2-1 as the team heads to rival Georgia looking to keep the Bulldogs from winning their second straight.

Georgia comes into the game 2-1. The Bulldogs won their opener by seven over FIU before losing to Cincinnati by five in their second game. They rebounded from that loss by beating South Carolina State on Tuesday.

Braelen Bridges has led the way for the Bulldogs, averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game. He is one of just two averaging in double figures for a Georgia offense that is still trying to find its footing so far this year.

Friday night's game should be a fun one between two rivals looking for a big early-season win.

Regional restrictions may apply.