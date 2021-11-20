Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) face the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Tech
-3.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets averaged were only 3.1 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78.0).
- The Bulldogs scored 7.5 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Yellow Jackets gave up to opponents (70.0).
- Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
- The Bulldogs shot 45.8% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Moses Wright was tops on his team in both points (17.4) and rebounds (8.1) per contest last year, and also averaged 2.3 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks.
- Jose Alvarado paced his team in assists per game (4.2) last season, and also posted 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 2.8 steals (second in the country) and 0.0 blocks.
- Michael Devoe averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Usher posted 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 50.0% from the field.
- Bubba Parham posted 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Sahvir Wheeler scored 14.0 points per game last season to go with 7.4 assists.
- Toumani Camara averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 12.3 PPG average.
- P.J. Horne knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Wheeler and Camara were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.7 steals per game and Camara collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
