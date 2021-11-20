Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) face the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

    Georgia Tech vs Georgia Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia Tech

    -3.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

    • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets averaged were only 3.1 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78.0).
    • The Bulldogs scored 7.5 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Yellow Jackets gave up to opponents (70.0).
    • Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
    • The Bulldogs shot 45.8% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Moses Wright was tops on his team in both points (17.4) and rebounds (8.1) per contest last year, and also averaged 2.3 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks.
    • Jose Alvarado paced his team in assists per game (4.2) last season, and also posted 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 2.8 steals (second in the country) and 0.0 blocks.
    • Michael Devoe averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Usher posted 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 50.0% from the field.
    • Bubba Parham posted 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Sahvir Wheeler scored 14.0 points per game last season to go with 7.4 assists.
    • Toumani Camara averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 12.3 PPG average.
    • P.J. Horne knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Wheeler and Camara were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.7 steals per game and Camara collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Georgia Tech at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy