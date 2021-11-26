How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern
- The Yellow Jackets average 78.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- The Yellow Jackets make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- The Eagles are shooting 54.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 41.8% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in points and assists per game, scoring 18.2 points and distributing 4.0 assists.
- Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, pulling down 8.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.2 points a contest.
- Devoe makes more threes per game than any other member of the Yellow Jackets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Devoe is Georgia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Rodney Howard leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Andrei Savrasov records 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Georgia Southern's assist leader is Elijah McCadden with 2.3 per game. He also records 9.3 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Kamari Brown is the top shooter from deep for the Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Georgia Southern's leader in steals is Kaden Archie with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlos Curry with 1.3 per game.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Miami (OH)
L 72-69
Home
11/12/2021
Stetson
W 77-52
Home
11/15/2021
Lamar
W 75-66
Home
11/19/2021
Georgia
W 88-78
Away
11/22/2021
Charleston Southern
W 85-70
Home
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
-
Home
12/18/2021
USC
-
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Ball State
W 82-71
Home
11/13/2021
South Florida
W 53-41
Away
11/16/2021
Bob Jones
W 103-51
Home
11/20/2021
Hampton
W 86-66
Away
11/21/2021
Wofford
L 70-52
Away
11/26/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/1/2021
Morehead State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Carver
-
Home
12/11/2021
Mercer
-
Away
12/15/2021
Campbell
-
Away
12/18/2021
Covenant
-
Home