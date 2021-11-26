Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

The Yellow Jackets average 78.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

The Eagles are shooting 54.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 41.8% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in points and assists per game, scoring 18.2 points and distributing 4.0 assists.

Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, pulling down 8.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.2 points a contest.

Devoe makes more threes per game than any other member of the Yellow Jackets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Devoe is Georgia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Rodney Howard leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Andrei Savrasov records 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Georgia Southern's assist leader is Elijah McCadden with 2.3 per game. He also records 9.3 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.

Kamari Brown is the top shooter from deep for the Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Georgia Southern's leader in steals is Kaden Archie with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlos Curry with 1.3 per game.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Miami (OH) L 72-69 Home 11/12/2021 Stetson W 77-52 Home 11/15/2021 Lamar W 75-66 Home 11/19/2021 Georgia W 88-78 Away 11/22/2021 Charleston Southern W 85-70 Home 11/26/2021 Georgia Southern - Home 12/1/2021 Wisconsin - Home 12/5/2021 North Carolina - Home 12/11/2021 LSU - Home 12/18/2021 USC - Home 12/21/2021 Georgia State - Home

Georgia Southern Schedule