Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

    • The Yellow Jackets average 78.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles give up.
    • The Eagles put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets allow.
    • The Yellow Jackets make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
    • The Eagles are shooting 54.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 41.8% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in points and assists per game, scoring 18.2 points and distributing 4.0 assists.
    • Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, pulling down 8.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.2 points a contest.
    • Devoe makes more threes per game than any other member of the Yellow Jackets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Devoe is Georgia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Rodney Howard leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Georgia Southern Players to Watch

    • Andrei Savrasov records 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Georgia Southern's assist leader is Elijah McCadden with 2.3 per game. He also records 9.3 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Kamari Brown is the top shooter from deep for the Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Georgia Southern's leader in steals is Kaden Archie with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlos Curry with 1.3 per game.

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Stetson

    W 77-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgia

    W 88-78

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 85-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    Georgia Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Ball State

    W 82-71

    Home

    11/13/2021

    South Florida

    W 53-41

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Bob Jones

    W 103-51

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hampton

    W 86-66

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Wofford

    L 70-52

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Mercer

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Campbell

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Covenant

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Virginia at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16825066
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio at Bowling Green

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy