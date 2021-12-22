Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) dribbles the ball in front of Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

    • The 68.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are only 1.1 more points than the Panthers allow (67.8).
    • The Panthers score an average of 76.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 68.2 the Yellow Jackets allow.
    • The Yellow Jackets make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Yellow Jackets is Michael Devoe, who scores 20.2 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Georgia Tech's best rebounder is Jordan Usher, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
    • Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Devoe is Georgia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Rodney Howard leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Georgia State Players to Watch

    • Justin Roberts is the top scorer for the Panthers with 14.4 points per game. He also tacks on 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Jalen Thomas has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 points and 1.0 assist per game for Georgia State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kane Williams has the top spot for assists with 4.7 per game, adding 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per matchup.
    • Roberts is consistent from distance and leads the Panthers with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Georgia State's leader in steals is Nelson Phillips (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Thomas (1.7 per game).

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 61-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 70-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    L 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    L 69-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Georgia State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 94-59

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Mercer

    L 83-77

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Voorhees

    W 80-51

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 79-50

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Toccoa Falls

    W 92-44

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Little Rock

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Texas State

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    South Alabama

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
