The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

The 68.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are only 1.1 more points than the Panthers allow (67.8).

The Panthers score an average of 76.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 68.2 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Yellow Jackets is Michael Devoe, who scores 20.2 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.

Georgia Tech's best rebounder is Jordan Usher, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.

Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Devoe is Georgia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Rodney Howard leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Justin Roberts is the top scorer for the Panthers with 14.4 points per game. He also tacks on 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his scoring output.

Jalen Thomas has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 points and 1.0 assist per game for Georgia State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kane Williams has the top spot for assists with 4.7 per game, adding 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per matchup.

Roberts is consistent from distance and leads the Panthers with 2.0 made threes per game.

Georgia State's leader in steals is Nelson Phillips (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Thomas (1.7 per game).

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Georgia Southern W 61-59 Home 12/1/2021 Wisconsin L 70-66 Home 12/5/2021 North Carolina L 79-62 Home 12/11/2021 LSU L 69-53 Home 12/18/2021 USC L 67-53 Home 12/21/2021 Georgia State - Home 12/23/2021 Alabama A&M - Home 12/29/2021 Syracuse - Away 1/1/2022 Louisville - Home 1/4/2022 Duke - Away 1/8/2022 Notre Dame - Home

Georgia State Schedule