How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State
- The 68.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are only 1.1 more points than the Panthers allow (67.8).
- The Panthers score an average of 76.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 68.2 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- The Yellow Jackets make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Panthers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Yellow Jackets is Michael Devoe, who scores 20.2 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
- Georgia Tech's best rebounder is Jordan Usher, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
- Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Devoe is Georgia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Rodney Howard leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Justin Roberts is the top scorer for the Panthers with 14.4 points per game. He also tacks on 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Jalen Thomas has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 points and 1.0 assist per game for Georgia State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kane Williams has the top spot for assists with 4.7 per game, adding 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Roberts is consistent from distance and leads the Panthers with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Georgia State's leader in steals is Nelson Phillips (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Thomas (1.7 per game).
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
W 61-59
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
L 70-66
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
L 79-62
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
L 69-53
Home
12/18/2021
USC
L 67-53
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
12/29/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
1/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Rhode Island
L 94-59
Away
12/4/2021
Mercer
L 83-77
Away
12/6/2021
Voorhees
W 80-51
Home
12/14/2021
Mississippi State
L 79-50
Away
12/18/2021
Toccoa Falls
W 92-44
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/30/2021
Arkansas State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Little Rock
-
Away
1/6/2022
UT Arlington
-
Home
1/8/2022
Texas State
-
Home
1/13/2022
South Alabama
-
Away