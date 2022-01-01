Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville
- The 69.2 points per game the Yellow Jackets record are just 3.0 more points than the Cardinals allow (66.2).
- The Cardinals score an average of 71.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in points and assists per game, scoring 19.1 points and distributing 3.1 assists.
- Jordan Usher is Georgia Tech's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 14.9 points per game.
- Devoe makes more threes per game than any other member of the Yellow Jackets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Georgia Tech steals leader is Devoe, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Rodney Howard, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 11.1 points per game. He also adds 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Louisville leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Williams with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.9 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Jarrod West with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Locke makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
- West (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
L 70-66
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
L 79-62
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
L 69-53
Home
12/18/2021
USC
L 67-53
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
W 72-62
Home
1/2/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
NC State
W 73-68
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
L 62-55
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
W 86-60
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
L 82-72
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
W 73-69
Home
1/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
-
Home