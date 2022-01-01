Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

    • The 69.2 points per game the Yellow Jackets record are just 3.0 more points than the Cardinals allow (66.2).
    • The Cardinals score an average of 71.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets in points and assists per game, scoring 19.1 points and distributing 3.1 assists.
    • Jordan Usher is Georgia Tech's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 14.9 points per game.
    • Devoe makes more threes per game than any other member of the Yellow Jackets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • The Georgia Tech steals leader is Devoe, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Rodney Howard, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 11.1 points per game. He also adds 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Louisville leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Williams with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.9 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Jarrod West with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
    • Locke makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
    • West (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 70-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    L 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    L 69-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    W 72-62

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    W 73-68

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    L 62-55

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 86-60

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 73-69

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Louisville at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

