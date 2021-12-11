Georgia Tech vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 LSU Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. LSU

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. LSU

    • The Tigers put up 79.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 68.3 the Yellow Jackets give up.
    • The Yellow Jackets' 72.9 points per game are 19.1 more points than the 53.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
    • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 15.0 percentage points above the 33.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • The Tigers scoring leader is Darius Days, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Tari Eason leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
    • Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Mwani Wilkinson is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Michael Devoe's points (20.6 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.
    • Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devoe hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
    • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 1.0 per game.

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    McNeese

    W 85-46

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Belmont

    W 83-53

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Penn State

    W 68-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 75-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Ohio

    W 66-51

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Georgia

    W 88-78

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 85-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 61-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 70-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    L 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    LSU at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

