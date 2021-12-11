Georgia Tech vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 LSU Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. LSU
- The Tigers put up 79.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 68.3 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets' 72.9 points per game are 19.1 more points than the 53.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 15.0 percentage points above the 33.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Darius Days, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Tari Eason leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
- Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Mwani Wilkinson is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe's points (20.6 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.
- Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 1.0 per game.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
McNeese
W 85-46
Home
11/22/2021
Belmont
W 83-53
Home
11/26/2021
Penn State
W 68-63
Home
11/27/2021
Wake Forest
W 75-61
Away
12/1/2021
Ohio
W 66-51
Home
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/29/2021
Auburn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Georgia
W 88-78
Away
11/22/2021
Charleston Southern
W 85-70
Home
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
W 61-59
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
L 70-66
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
L 79-62
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
-
Home
12/18/2021
USC
-
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
12/29/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
1/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home