Georgia Tech vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

The No. 25 LSU Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. LSU

The Tigers put up 79.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 68.3 the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets' 72.9 points per game are 19.1 more points than the 53.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 15.0 percentage points above the 33.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Darius Days, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Tari Eason leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.

Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Mwani Wilkinson is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe's points (20.6 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.

Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 1.0 per game.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 McNeese W 85-46 Home 11/22/2021 Belmont W 83-53 Home 11/26/2021 Penn State W 68-63 Home 11/27/2021 Wake Forest W 75-61 Away 12/1/2021 Ohio W 66-51 Home 12/11/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/14/2021 Northwestern State - Home 12/18/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 12/22/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/29/2021 Auburn - Away 1/4/2022 Kentucky - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule