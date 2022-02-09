Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A struggling Georgia Tech goes on the road to face one of the hottest teams in the conference, Miami, on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech has struggled in both overall play and conference play this season. The Yellow Jackets are just 10-12 overall and 3-8 in ACC play. Their only three conference wins are against Boston College, Florida State and Clemson.

They've lost to some big teams, including No. 9 ranked Duke, North Carolina and two of the ACC's top two teams, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. The team is led by Michael Devoe who averages 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Miami has surpassed expectations this season. The Hurricanes might not be nationally ranked, but they are No. 3 in the ACC with a 16-7 overall record and an 8-4 record inside of the conference.

Miami has some huge wins against teams like No. 9 ranked Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest, where it looked spectacular. But the team also has some rough losses including games to Florida State (twice) and Virginia. 

These two teams played each other two weeks ago in a game that saw the Hurricanes come out on top 73-62. They pretty much owned the game from the start in large part thanks to Kameron McGusty, who finished with 20 points. 

