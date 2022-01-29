Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) and forward Armando Bacot (5) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Miami

  • The Hurricanes put up 76 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 68.9 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 70.4 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • The Hurricanes make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
  • Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, dishing out 3.9 assists per game while scoring 12.5 PPG.
  • The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Michael Devoe averages 18.2 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jordan Usher is at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard with seven rebounds per game. He also scores 15.4 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
  • Devoe knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
  • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard (0.8 per game).

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Duke

W 76-74

Away

1/11/2022

Florida State

L 65-64

Away

1/18/2022

North Carolina

W 85-57

Home

1/22/2022

Florida State

L 61-60

Home

1/26/2022

Virginia Tech

W 78-75

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

2/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

2/5/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/9/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/12/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

2/16/2022

Louisville

-

Away

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Boston College

W 81-76

Away

1/15/2022

North Carolina

L 88-65

Away

1/19/2022

Wake Forest

L 80-64

Home

1/23/2022

Clayton State

W 103-53

Home

1/26/2022

Florida State

W 75-61

Home

1/29/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/2/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/5/2022

Clemson

-

Home

2/9/2022

Miami

-

Away

2/12/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/15/2022

NC State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Miami at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

