Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

The Miami Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Miami
- The Hurricanes put up 76 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 68.9 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 70.4 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- The Hurricanes make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, dishing out 3.9 assists per game while scoring 12.5 PPG.
- The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe averages 18.2 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jordan Usher is at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard with seven rebounds per game. He also scores 15.4 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Devoe knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard (0.8 per game).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Duke
W 76-74
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
L 65-64
Away
1/18/2022
North Carolina
W 85-57
Home
1/22/2022
Florida State
L 61-60
Home
1/26/2022
Virginia Tech
W 78-75
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
2/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/5/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/9/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/12/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
2/16/2022
Louisville
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Boston College
W 81-76
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
L 88-65
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
L 80-64
Home
1/23/2022
Clayton State
W 103-53
Home
1/26/2022
Florida State
W 75-61
Home
1/29/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/2/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
2/5/2022
Clemson
-
Home
2/9/2022
Miami
-
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/15/2022
NC State
-
Home