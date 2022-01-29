Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Miami

The Hurricanes put up 76 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 68.9 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 70.4 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

The Hurricanes make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, dishing out 3.9 assists per game while scoring 12.5 PPG.

The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe averages 18.2 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jordan Usher is at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard with seven rebounds per game. He also scores 15.4 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Devoe knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard (0.8 per game).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Duke W 76-74 Away 1/11/2022 Florida State L 65-64 Away 1/18/2022 North Carolina W 85-57 Home 1/22/2022 Florida State L 61-60 Home 1/26/2022 Virginia Tech W 78-75 Away 1/29/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 2/2/2022 Notre Dame - Home 2/5/2022 Virginia - Away 2/9/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 2/12/2022 Wake Forest - Away 2/16/2022 Louisville - Away

Georgia Tech Schedule