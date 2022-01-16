How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

The 78.7 points per game the Tar Heels score are 10.2 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.5).

The Yellow Jackets put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Tar Heels allow (70.5).

The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot paces his team in both points (16.6) and rebounds (11.1) per game, and also averages 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Caleb Love is posting 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

RJ Davis paces his team in assists per game (3.6), and also averages 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brady Manek posts 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dawson Garcia posts 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch