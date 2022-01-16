Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-12.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

  • The 78.7 points per game the Tar Heels score are 10.2 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.5).
  • The Yellow Jackets put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Tar Heels allow (70.5).
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot paces his team in both points (16.6) and rebounds (11.1) per game, and also averages 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Love is posting 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • RJ Davis paces his team in assists per game (3.6), and also averages 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brady Manek posts 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Dawson Garcia posts 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Usher leads the Yellow Jackets in rebounding (7.2 per game), and posts 14.8 points and 2.4 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Yellow Jackets get 5.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Khalid Moore.
  • The Yellow Jackets receive 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.
  • Rodney Howard gets the Yellow Jackets 5.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
