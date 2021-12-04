How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC opponents square off when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina
- The Yellow Jackets score just 0.3 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Tar Heels allow (74.7).
- The Tar Heels' 81.6 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 66.7 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- The Tar Heels' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- The Yellow Jackets leader in points and assists is Michael Devoe, who puts up 21.4 points per game to go with 3.7 assists.
- Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Devoe makes more threes per game than any other member of the Yellow Jackets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Devoe and Rodney Howard lead Georgia Tech on the defensive end, with Devoe leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Howard in blocks averaging one per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The Tar Heels' Caleb Love racks up enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Armando Bacot grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the North Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
- Brady Manek is dependable from three-point range and leads the Tar Heels with two made threes per game.
- Love (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Lamar
W 75-66
Home
11/19/2021
Georgia
W 88-78
Away
11/22/2021
Charleston Southern
W 85-70
Home
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
W 61-59
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
L 70-66
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
-
Home
12/18/2021
USC
-
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
12/29/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 94-83
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
L 93-84
Home
11/21/2021
Tennessee
L 89-72
Home
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
W 72-53
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
W 72-51
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home