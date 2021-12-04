Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC opponents square off when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

    • The Yellow Jackets score just 0.3 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Tar Heels allow (74.7).
    • The Tar Heels' 81.6 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 66.7 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
    • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
    • The Tar Heels' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • The Yellow Jackets leader in points and assists is Michael Devoe, who puts up 21.4 points per game to go with 3.7 assists.
    • Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
    • Devoe makes more threes per game than any other member of the Yellow Jackets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • Devoe and Rodney Howard lead Georgia Tech on the defensive end, with Devoe leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Howard in blocks averaging one per contest.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • The Tar Heels' Caleb Love racks up enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Armando Bacot grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the North Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
    • Brady Manek is dependable from three-point range and leads the Tar Heels with two made threes per game.
    • Love (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgia

    W 88-78

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 85-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 61-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 70-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 94-83

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-84

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    L 89-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    W 72-53

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    W 72-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    North Carolina at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

