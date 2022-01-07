Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

The Yellow Jackets put up 67.8 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 66.0 the Fighting Irish allow.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 70.7 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 67.7 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.

The Fighting Irish have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

The Yellow Jackets leader in points and assists is Michael Devoe, who scores 19.5 points per game along with 2.9 assists.

Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 14.8 points a contest.

The Yellow Jackets get the most three-point shooting production out of Devoe, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Devoe and Rodney Howard lead Georgia Tech on the defensive end, with Devoe leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Howard in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin is at the top of the Fighting Irish scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also pulls down 5.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.1 assists per game.

Nate Laszewski puts up a stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.7 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.

Goodwin is the top shooter from deep for the Fighting Irish, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Laszewski with 0.8 per game.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 LSU L 69-53 Home 12/18/2021 USC L 67-53 Home 12/21/2021 Georgia State W 72-62 Home 1/2/2022 Louisville L 67-64 Home 1/4/2022 Duke L 69-57 Away 1/8/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/12/2022 Boston College - Away 1/15/2022 North Carolina - Away 1/19/2022 Wake Forest - Home 1/26/2022 Florida State - Home 1/29/2022 Miami - Home

Notre Dame Schedule