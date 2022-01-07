Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

  • The Yellow Jackets put up 67.8 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 66.0 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 70.7 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 67.7 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Fighting Irish have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • The Yellow Jackets leader in points and assists is Michael Devoe, who scores 19.5 points per game along with 2.9 assists.
  • Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 14.8 points a contest.
  • The Yellow Jackets get the most three-point shooting production out of Devoe, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Devoe and Rodney Howard lead Georgia Tech on the defensive end, with Devoe leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Howard in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin is at the top of the Fighting Irish scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also pulls down 5.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.1 assists per game.
  • Nate Laszewski puts up a stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.7 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • Goodwin is the top shooter from deep for the Fighting Irish, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Laszewski with 0.8 per game.

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

LSU

L 69-53

Home

12/18/2021

USC

L 67-53

Home

12/21/2021

Georgia State

W 72-62

Home

1/2/2022

Louisville

L 67-64

Home

1/4/2022

Duke

L 69-57

Away

1/8/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

1/12/2022

Boston College

-

Away

1/15/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Miami

-

Home

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Indiana

L 64-56

Home

12/20/2021

Western Michigan

W 85-52

Home

12/22/2021

Texas A&M-CC

W 83-73

Home

12/28/2021

Pittsburgh

W 68-67

Away

1/5/2022

North Carolina

W 78-73

Home

1/8/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/12/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

1/17/2022

Howard

-

Away

1/22/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/26/2022

NC State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
