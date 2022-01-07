Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
- The Yellow Jackets put up 67.8 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 66.0 the Fighting Irish allow.
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 70.7 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 67.7 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.
- The Fighting Irish have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- The Yellow Jackets leader in points and assists is Michael Devoe, who scores 19.5 points per game along with 2.9 assists.
- Jordan Usher leads Georgia Tech in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 14.8 points a contest.
- The Yellow Jackets get the most three-point shooting production out of Devoe, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Devoe and Rodney Howard lead Georgia Tech on the defensive end, with Devoe leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Howard in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin is at the top of the Fighting Irish scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also pulls down 5.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.1 assists per game.
- Nate Laszewski puts up a stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.7 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Goodwin is the top shooter from deep for the Fighting Irish, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Laszewski with 0.8 per game.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
LSU
L 69-53
Home
12/18/2021
USC
L 67-53
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
W 72-62
Home
1/2/2022
Louisville
L 67-64
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
L 69-57
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Miami
-
Home
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Indiana
L 64-56
Home
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
W 85-52
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 83-73
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
W 68-67
Away
1/5/2022
North Carolina
W 78-73
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
-
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/26/2022
NC State
-
Home