How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech
- The Panthers score 62.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 69.8 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Panthers allow.
- This season, the Panthers have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley paces the Panthers with 14.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.
- Mouhamadou Gueye puts up 9.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Femi Odukale posts a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jamarius Burton is posting 13.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- William Jeffress Jr. posts 3.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is putting up a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 14.6 points and 2.5 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.
- Deivon Smith gets the Yellow Jackets 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Khalid Moore.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)