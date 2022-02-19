Feb 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) draws a blocking foul on North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) as Hugley shoots during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

The Panthers score 62.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 69.8 the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Panthers allow.

This season, the Panthers have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley paces the Panthers with 14.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.

Mouhamadou Gueye puts up 9.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Femi Odukale posts a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamarius Burton is posting 13.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

William Jeffress Jr. posts 3.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch