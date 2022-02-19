Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pittsburgh

-3.5

130.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

  • The Panthers score 62.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 69.8 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Panthers allow.
  • This season, the Panthers have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley paces the Panthers with 14.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye puts up 9.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Femi Odukale posts a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jamarius Burton is posting 13.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • William Jeffress Jr. posts 3.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Usher is putting up a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 14.6 points and 2.5 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • The Yellow Jackets receive 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.
  • Deivon Smith gets the Yellow Jackets 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Yellow Jackets receive 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Khalid Moore.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
