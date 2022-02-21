Georgia Tech faces ACC foe Syracuse on Monday night looking to win its second straight game.

Georgia Tech snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it took down a red-hot Pittsburgh team 68–62. The win was just the second in the last seven games for the Yellow Jackets and bumped their ACC record to 4–11.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Yellow Jackets have had a tough time in conference play this year but are looking to finish off the year on a high note as they get ready for the ACC tournament.

On Monday night, they will look to solve the Syracuse zone and pick up a huge road win against the Orange.

Syracuse will look to win its fifth straight home game and deny the Yellow Jackets that upset opportunity.

The Orange are once again making a late season run as they have won five of their last six games and have got back over .500 in the ACC with an 8–7 record.

The hot streak has now put them back on the bubble for the NCAA tournament and Monday night they will look to strengthen their tournament resume.

